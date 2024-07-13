Carbon dioxide acts like Earth’s thermostat: The more of it in the air, the more the planet warms.

In 2023, global atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide rose to 419 parts per million (ppm), around 50 per cent more than before the Industrial Revolution. That means there are roughly 50% more carbon dioxide molecules in the air than there were in 1750.

As carbon dioxide builds up in the atmosphere, it traps heat and warms the planet.

Ice core measurements show that during my birth year, 1932, carbon dioxide levels were 308.02ppm. Today – July 9, 2024 – readings are 425.85ppm and increasing rapidly.

If one examines the historical graphs for temperature rise and CO2 rise, they follow the same up-and-down pattern.

A new assessment says that about 16 million years ago was the last time CO2 levels were consistently higher than now. There is no doubt that human fossil fuel use and emissions are the main cause.

As Oil Change International, Greenpeace, World Wildlife Fund, Forest & Bird and all other protesters plead that we must reduce our use of fossil fuel as soon as possible, I add that even if it hurts our generation, it’s our long-term future that counts.

Bob Hughes





Costly roadworks, for what?

What’s the thinking behind the installation of a mere “shoulder” and not a proper passing lane on Wharerata Rd just south of Muriwai?

This project on the north-bound highway, just before Maraetaha River Bridge No 1, took months to construct and no doubt cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars, for a new piece of road that neither looks nor feels any safer.

There’s a perfectly good passing lane a few kilometres south of this point on Bartlett’s Hill that has utilised unproductive hilly land and one can pass safely – so there’s proof that some smart decisions are made with our money!

Jo Graham





Disgusting, criminal behaviour

Re: Questions after two pets killed, July 12 story.

This is something that happened to my pets a few years back and was absolutely deliberate, but unfortunately we were never able to convict the person responsible.

This is a criminal act and absolutely disgusting human behaviour. Imagine if all of a sudden these people decided people were as disposable as pets? As if we don’t have enough going on in the world.

My heart goes out to you and your family.

Amanda Samson





Sounds like 1080 poisoning

The description of how these two pets died sounds just like 1080 poisoning. Maybe someone got hold of some dropped in the bush and brought it to town?

Tanya Hawthorne





Bad day to lose power

Can anyone explain to me why someone scheduled a power outage from 9am to 4.30 during the school holidays and the middle of winter on one of the coldest days?

Is this the same logic as was used by the guys who removed the bolts from the pylon up north?

Sue Clifton





Land users must be on side

Re: Cyclone Hale highlighted land management issues, Gabrielle the final straw – July 11 story.

These attempts at identifying ways that ensure better land use will fail if they are not totally endorsed by landowners or current land users. No matter how much the ideas being promoted are mandated, enforcement will be problematic as long as the people being forced to change the ways they operate feel unjustifiably victimised.

We note the recommendations of the “Clayton’s” Parata inquiry were always going to be focused exclusively on the forestry companies instead of the two arms of government which were themselves equally responsible for much of the carnage that took place during the storms.

If all sectors could see that blame was being equally distributed amongst those actually responsible, then we might be able to unilaterally accept that the remedies being imposed are justified – and compliance would not require mandating the new rules. But, unfortunately, that is not is not where we are at. Go figure.

Clive Bibby







