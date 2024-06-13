The value of the Gisborne kiwifruit crop has shown a "significant bounce back" for most local growers. Derek Kahika was pictured picking at Kaiaponi during the local season. Photo / Paul Rickard

The value of the Gisborne kiwifruit crop has shown a "significant bounce back" for most local growers. Derek Kahika was pictured picking at Kaiaponi during the local season. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne kiwifruit growers were part of a record season nationally and they can lay claim to producing the best-tasting fruit in the country this year, according to NZKGI regional representative Tim Tietjen.

Nationally the 2024 kiwifruit harvest produced a record 193 million trays as it crept ever closer to the magic 200 million-tray mark.

“The Gold variety averaged around 13,000 trays per hectare in this area, which is more than last year but is around average for the region,” he said.

Kiwifruit growers' representative Tim Tietjen said most of the Gisborne region’s kiwifruit was harvested early in the season and achieved Kiwistart Premium value. Photo / Gisborne Herald

“Good crops of more than 17,000 trays per hectare were not uncommon and should give these growers over $200,000 a hectare in orchard gate returns (OGRs).

“Zespri put their first forecast out in August so it’s hard to put a value on the region’s crop, but it has been a significant bounce back though for most growers here.”

Tietjen said most of this region’s kiwifruit was harvested early in the season and achieved Kiwistart Premium value.

“That’s great for our growers because that early fruit gets paid out earlier and it also gives the vines a bit longer to store reserves for next season.

“Many growers here were finished harvest by the end of April for all varieties, which is an unusually early finish.”

Tietjen said the TZG (Taste Zespri Grade), which Zespri uses to rank the taste of the fruit, was the highest for the Gisborne region this year for Sungold, Ruby Red and Green varieties.

“This is likely due to a return to the more typical Gisborne summer with lots of sun and dry weather leading up to harvest and also stressed vines after the previous wet season.

“So for this season at least, the region’s growers can claim to have the best-tasting kiwifruit in the country.”

Tietjen said for orchards that were not significantly affected by the previous wet season, yields were generally good, which combined with great tasting, early fruit should lead to some pleasing OGRs for those growers.

“Obviously, for growers whose orchards are still affected from the wet weather with very stressed plants and gaps where plants should be, their crop volumes were significantly down on previous seasons.”

Autumn was a dream weather-wise for local growers, he said.

“Many growers have capitalised on this with great progress being made with winter pruning.

“The kiwifruit cane is looking good to carry next season’s crop and we are well ahead of the winter chill hours of the past five years, which could lead to an early, floral bud break in spring.”

Zespri said the record success with the national crop comes in stark contrast to last year’s meagre yield, with only 133 million trays exported.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks said the 44 per cent increase this season was a pleasing recovery after two challenging years caused by weather events.

“Our facilities efficiently processed the additional volume which was well within our capability.”

The previous best harvests were 184m trays in 2021 and 175m in 2022.

The New Zealand kiwifruit supply has been forecast to increase to 208m trays by 2028.