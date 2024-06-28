Waikohu Prem 1 will be hard to stop in their Premier netball clash with Horouta Koura tomorrow in the YMCA with the likes of Kelly Wood in action as Whangara's Calley-June Clarke looks on in a previous game. Tomorrow's game starts at 9am. Photo / Paul Rickard

Points and pride will go on the line in the Pak’nSave Gisborne Premier netball competition tomorrow when two of the lesser lights face off in the YMCA.

Gisborne Girls’ High School’s Senior A and OG Whāngārā do battle at 11am in a game both teams will have targeted as a win.

Honours have been shared in their previous clashes in the 2024 season - one win apiece.

Girls’ High started well the last time they met and by the end of the first quarter were leading by 10 goals.

But OG Whāngārā upped their game and reduced the deficit to four at the halftime break.