Home / New Zealand

Gisborne Girls’ High School, OG Whāngārā eyeing Premier netball wins

Gisborne Herald
By Sherrill Beale
2 mins to read
Waikohu Prem 1 will be hard to stop in their Premier netball clash with Horouta Koura tomorrow in the YMCA with the likes of Kelly Wood in action as Whangara's Calley-June Clarke looks on in a previous game. Tomorrow's game starts at 9am. Photo / Paul Rickard

Points and pride will go on the line in the Pak’nSave Gisborne Premier netball competition tomorrow when two of the lesser lights face off in the YMCA.

Gisborne Girls’ High School’s Senior A and OG Whāngārā do battle at 11am in a game both teams will have targeted as a win.

Honours have been shared in their previous clashes in the 2024 season - one win apiece.

Girls’ High started well the last time they met and by the end of the first quarter were leading by 10 goals.

But OG Whāngārā upped their game and reduced the deficit to four at the halftime break.

The game see-sawed in the second half as both sides worked as a team, pressuring their opposition and scoring off turnovers created.

In the end, the students won by nine goals in what was a tight contest.

Expect another close tussle tomorrow.

The other Premier game in the Y should be an entertaining affair - Claydens Waikohu Prem 1 up against TR Builds Horouta Koura from 9am.

The two games between these two teams this season have been competitive, but Waikohu have shown greater consistency to pull steadily ahead each time.

Their last match-up produced a convincing win for Waikohu.

Horouta Koura will need to show consistency throughout the court for the full hour to stop Waikohu from making it three from three.

Wednesday’s Premier games in the YMCA were postponed because of the storm.



