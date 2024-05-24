Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

Gisborne police have arrested and charged four gangsters - one for allegedly trying to coerce or intimidate a victim and witnesses in a court case, two for aggravated robbery, and the last for threatening to kill.

Three of the men were senior members of the Mongrel Mob and the other was from the Mangu Kaha gang, Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter said.

Two of the arrests related to an aggravated robbery of a rival gang member on May 11.

The victim was assaulted and his car was stolen. Police are hunting for a firearm and knives used by the alleged offenders.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on May 15 and charged him with aggravated robbery. He appeared in the Gisborne District Court on April 16 and was remanded in custody. He will reappear on June 5.

Police then arrested a 48-year-old man yesterday.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and driving while disqualified. He appeared in court today and is in custody until his next appearance on June 10.

Hunter said it was possible police could make more arrests.

Mongrel Mob drug offending arrest

As part of an investigation where police tapped phone calls between a man in prison and other gangsters, police arrested a 55-year-old for alleged methamphetamine-related drug offending.

The phone tapping was in relation to a separate case involving other Mongrel Mob members who allegedly attacked an associate late last year.

The 55-year-old was arrested on May 13 and charged with possession of a Class A drug for supply and supplying a Class A controlled drug.

The man appeared in court on May 14 and was remanded in custody until he reappeared on June 10.

Threatening to kill and do grievous bodily harm arrest

The fourth man arrested was a 26-year-old charged with threatening to kill, threatening to do grievous bodily harm, driving while disqualified and breaching release conditions.

He was arrested on May 17 and appeared in court the following day. He was due to reappear on June 10.

“We hope this provides some comfort to victims and the community,” Hunter said.

“Police have put a significant effort into executing these arrests and the gangs will be feeling the effects of losing some of their top people. We’ve had a number of committed investigators involved in getting this result.

“Above all, we want to thank those people who have assisted our enquiries and helped us make our community safer. Our message to Tairāwhiti remains the same – please keep on reporting illegal or suspicious behaviour – by calling 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











