Gisborne floods: Work begins to clear roads, Kiri Allen due to speak on damage

Gathering limits increase but why not everyone’s satisfied, evacuations continue on the flood-ravaged East Coast and black box found from China Eastern plane crash in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Gathering limits increase but why not everyone’s satisfied, evacuations continue on the flood-ravaged East Coast and black box found from China Eastern plane crash in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Work to clear roads and restore access to isolated communities has begun, following a second night of torrential rain in Tairāwhiti that saw dozens of properties evacuated in the middle of the night.

Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan has arrived at the scene and assessing damage to bridges and infrastructure, and what support is needed.

She is due to hold a media standup at 1.30pm today.

Heavy rain has temporarily eased for eastern places from Gisborne to Wairarapa, but another heavy rain watch has been issued to the region from 6pm tonight.

🟡 A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for the Gisborne region south of Gisborne city from 6pm today until 6pm tomorrow, in addition to the 🟠 Orange Heavy Rain Warnings previously issued for Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay 🌧



ℹ https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/LU8H6sBvCF — MetService (@MetService) March 23, 2022

As conditions ease in the meantime council workers and contractors are urgently trying to clear a huge amount of debris from under the Gladstone Rd bridge in the centre of Gisborne.

Roading workers have set up a road stop near Wainui, on the outskirts of Gisborne, due to flood damage to the southern part of State Highway 35.

Severe flooding has closed roads and isolated communities. Photo / Gisborne District Council

Motorists are being warned of floodwaters across the road and various large slips.

Only 4WD vehicles are advised to carry on beyond the "road closed" signs, while drivers in smaller vehicles have been told about the risks of being stuck which is "on them".

With SH2 closed to the north and south, and SH35 closed at Okitu, the region is completely cut off.

The northern approach to Frasertown on SH38 is also closed, as well as SH2 in Hawke's Bay, from Napier to Wairoa, due to flooding and slips.

A flooded farm paddock on the side of SH2 from Gisborne to Te Karaka. Photo / Neil Reid

Gisborne District Council advised earlier that sections of state highway 35 would reopen from 12 noon.

Roads had become impassable overnight, due to rivers either reaching capacity or breaching their banks.

Families were moved in the night when floodwaters surrounded homes at Te Karaka and a nearby settlement, and were now at an emergency shelter or staying with friends.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ went door-to-door in the early hours of the morning, urging people in Manutuke and Te Karaka to evacuate as river levels in the region continue to rise, with others put on stand-by.

Images show severe damage to Mangahauini Bridge. Photo / Gisborne District Council

Eastland Network reported about 350 customers were without power across the region at 7.30am.

They were using drones to survey the damage, and helicopters to bring more equipment to isolated areas up the coast.

In a flood event that was yesterday described as "biblical", some areas of the district had reportedly seen 540mm of rain over seven days, with Gisborne city recording 180mm overnight.

Gisborne Airport has received a "March worth of rain", with 86.9mm recorded in just seven hours, MetService reported.

Over the past four days, 174.8mm had been recorded – twice the average amount for March.