Dozens of roads were closed in Tairāwhiti last week after heavy rain caused severe flooding and slips in the area. Photo / Tairāwhiti Civil Defence

There are fresh flooding fears in Gisborne as the Waipaoa River continues to rise due to heavy rain in the area overnight.

The Waipaoa River near Kanakanaia is currently sitting 5.6 metres and is expected to peak above 6m later this morning.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is warning residents they may have to evacuate.

"Please be aware that if levels continue to rise we send an e-txt to advise if you need to evacuate," a post on Tairāwhiti Civil Defence's Facebook page said.

Meanwhile a heavy rain watch remains in place for Gisborne and the Wairoa District until 6pm tonight.

Rainfall rates were expected to reach between 10 to 15mm/h last night through to this morning with the rain falling on already saturated soil.

It comes after the region was battered last week by heavy rain which caused widespread damage in the Tairāwhiti region, cutting off areas from the rest of the country and washing away roads and bridges.

A number of roads remain closed including parts of State Highway 35. Mata and Ihungia roads near Raukūmara have been closed to everyone except essential services while the council carries out repairs.

Traffic control is in place at the two state highway intersections between 6.30am-5pm.