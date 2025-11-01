Police said they took one person into custody at the scene, and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The man told the Herald his wife, sister-in-law and three daughters went into the superette to buy eggs.

“While they were in there, there was a teenage girl who was standing in the shop harassing the workers,” he said.

He understood the teenager was with a group of two other people and was trying to get a vape, but the worker wouldn’t give it to her.

He said his daughter told the girl to stop and asked her to leave the workers alone.

“Then things escalated from there.

“They walked out, and then as they were driving away, she [the alleged offender] tried to chuck a chisel at my daughter because her window was down in the truck,” he said.

He said his wife then stopped and got out of the car, and that is when the alleged offender pulled a knife out of her pocket.

“My wife tried to whack the knife away from her. And that’s when she got cut,” he said.

Speaking to the Herald last night, he said he had yet to see the extent of his wife’s injuries as she was in hospital.

The Mahia Rd Superette company director told the Herald his staff were very shaken by the incident.

He said he understood his staff members were unharmed.

