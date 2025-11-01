Police said they took one person into custody at the scene, and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The Mahia Rd Superette company director told the Herald a worker at the store told him about the moment the fight broke out between some “kids” outside.

He was not at the store at the time of the attack and was hosting a 300-person party for a family member.

The company director said he understood a few young people were arguing with his employee at the door about wanting to take from the store and “run away”.

He said a loyal customer walked over and tried to speak to the young people and break up the argument.

“They want to help my staff,” he said.

The argument allegedly escalated, and someone was stabbed.

He said he understood his staff members were unharmed.

The store director was unable to get any more information as the scene was cordoned off by police.

“We believe one of them has been stabbed. That’s all we’ve been told so far,” he said.

“My staff are shaking, you know, but they say they do not inform me because my grandson got a birthday now, the party is going on,” he said.

