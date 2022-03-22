Heavy rain in the Gisborne region has closed roads. Photo / 123rf

Heavy rain in the Gisborne region has closed roads. Photo / 123rf

Homes are being evacuated and roads are closed in the Gisborne region due to heavy rain.

A Severe Weather Warning is in effect for Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taupō and western Tasman areas.

There have also been reports of flooding in the Rotorua District.

Residents in the Mangatuna area have been ordered to evacuate due to the high level of the Hikuwai River, and local civil defence has been doing house calls to assist with the evacuations.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gisborne / Hawke's Bay Radar Area https://t.co/SAMdwGj58G pic.twitter.com/HaNIsVHdqS — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 22, 2022

Some people in Anaura Bay and Tokomaru Bay have also had to be moved to safer areas.

There are several road closures, including State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay to Tokomaru Bay, roads north and south of Tokomaru Bay, and Anaura Bay Road.

People are being warned to stay off the roads, as conditions are not improving.

Anyone in immediate danger of flooding should move to higher ground, and anyone in an emergency should call 111.

Diluted sewage is being released into the Turanganui River to relieve pressure on the sewer network in the Kaiti catchment area.

The significant rainfall is expected to continue today.