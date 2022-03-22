Heavy rain in the Gisborne region has closed roads. Photo / 123rf

Heavy rain in the Gisborne region has closed roads. Photo / 123rf

Two road workers are trapped in a digger as homes are evacuated and roads closed due to heavy rain in Gisborne.

Severe weather warnings and watches remain in effect for the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taupō and western Tasman areas.

There have also been reports of flooding in the Rotorua District.

Tolaga Bay Civil Defence manager Greg Shelton said two road workers were trapped in a digger and the search and rescue crew from Gisborne was trying to reach them in their boats.

He hoped to get a clearer idea of the situation when daylight broke and they could form a plan.

Whole roads had been take out and the Hikuwai River was currently sitting at 12.6m high, he said.

The river usually ran at 1.5m and was rising between 40cm and 50cm every hour. It was already sitting much higher than when Cyclone Bola hit, he told AM.

"It has been serious for quite a few hours now and the rain keeps on coming down. We've got some lightening and thunder too.

"About half a dozen people near the river had been evacuated."

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gisborne / Hawke's Bay Radar Area https://t.co/SAMdwGj58G pic.twitter.com/HaNIsVHdqS — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 22, 2022

Residents in the Mangatuna area have been ordered to evacuate due to the high level of the Hikuwai River, and local civil defence has been doing house calls to assist with the evacuations.

Some people in Anaura Bay and Tokomaru Bay have also had to be moved to safer areas.

There are several road closures, including State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay to Tokomaru Bay, roads north and south of Tokomaru Bay, and Anaura Bay Road.

People are being warned to stay off the roads, as conditions are not improving.

Anyone in immediate danger of flooding should move to higher ground, and anyone in an emergency should call 111.

Diluted sewage is being released into the Turanganui River to relieve pressure on the sewer network in the Kaiti catchment area.

The significant rainfall is expected to continue today.