Tomorrow’s 7.45am service from Christchurch to Greymouth and the 2.15pm return journey have both been canned, because of severe rain and gale warnings from MetService.

KiwiRail says no further services are affected at this stage.

The severe winds have the potential to cause threat to life from flying objects and falling trees, the weather authority says, and may cause widespread damage, including downed powerlines.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand district commander, Rob Hands, has made the plea after firefighters’ efforts to put out a scrub fire in Canterbury this week were hampered by high winds.

“We had a foretaste of this last Wednesday, when there were multiple fires across our region – and our firefighters dealt with some very challenging situations due to preventable fires.

“We want to avoid that happening again.”

Warnings and Watches for heavy rain and strong winds are in force for much of southern and central New Zealand, including a RED Warning for severe northwest gales for parts of inland Canterbury.



For more information: https://t.co/qHyE5zySvxhttps://t.co/MgkICPYyPO — MetService (@MetService) September 20, 2025

Hands said the winds will make any fires very hard to control and could easily ignite old fires that have not been completely extinguished.

Anyone who has had an outdoor fire in the last two weeks is being urged to check the site and make sure it is completely out, Hands said.

Members of the public are told to put water on the ash piles or embers if there is any sign of heat.

MetService’s latest advisory this afternoon said a red warning has been issued for the Canterbury High Country for damaging northwesterly winds.

“It’s looking like a blustery night and an intense Sunday ahead.

“Nearly all of the South Island and parts of the lower North Island are under orange strong wind warnings from late Saturday into Sunday,” MetService said.

“Gusts up to 120km/h are expected in exposed areas.”

Heavy rain warnings also in place

Orange heavy rain warnings are also in place for western parts of the South Island-West Coast and the headwaters of Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers.

Westland is forecast to get heavy rainfall of between 120mm to 180mm and strong winds of up to 120km/h. Those in the area are advised there is a risk of flooding, slips and power outages.

“Rivers and streams may rise rapidly and surface flooding is possible.”

The Grey District is also in for strong winds and potential severe gusts in exposed areas. Members of the public are told to secure loose items and be prepared for travel delays.

Anyone in the Buller District should expect windy conditions and rainfall increasing today and tomorrow. People in the area are urged to drive with caution on exposed and elevated roads.

With school holidays also now under way, authorities are urging those travelling on roads to be extra careful and to keep up-to-date with weather forecasts and warnings.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.