The fire in Southbridge was covering an area of at least 30 hectares, and the blaze in Springfield was over an area of at least 10ha.

A shed has been wrecked in Southbridge, Fire and Emergency said. Eleven trucks and tankers are responding there, along with two helicopters. Police said emergency services responded to Headworks Rd about 3.10pm.

A further 11 trucks and tankers and two helicopters are in Springfield.

Fire and Emergency is asking people to check burn piles and not light any fires for the rest of the day.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.