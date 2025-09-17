Advertisement
Fires in Canterbury: Springfield, Southbridge blazes wreak havoc amid wind watch

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Fire and Emergency is asking people to check burn piles and not light any fires for the rest of the day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters are responding to eight scrub fires across Canterbury this afternoon.

Four helicopters and 22 trucks are involved in battling a fire in Southbridge and another in Springfield, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman told the Herald.

Canterbury is under a severe wind watch until tonight, with MetService warning of

