The Wainui community has been called to a community meeting in the school hall on August 1 to help shape future plans for the beach community. Photo / Murray Robertson

Gisborne District Council is inviting Wainui residents to an evening community hui on Thursday, August 1, to help shape plans that will affect the area.

Council director for sustainable futures Jo Noble says the hui will focus on various projects integral to Wainui’s development, all falling under the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan review.

Projects include updates on the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan itself, the Waimatā-Pakarae Catchment Plan, the Stormwater Integrated Catchment Management Plan, the Wainui Coastal Adaptation Plan and the review of the rural lifestyle provisions along Lloyd George Rd.

Noble emphasised the value of community collaboration.

“With the council and the community working together, we’re able to address the present challenges effectively. We envision a meaningful partnership in planning and implementation.