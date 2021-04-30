Gisborne crash: Person seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Waituhi

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on Lavenham Road near Gisborne. Photo file

One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Gisborne tonight.

Police were alerted to the crash at 8.50pm in the settlement of Waituhi about 20 kilometres northwest of Gisborne.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the crash on Lavenham Road - which is now closed.

One person has suffered serious injuries in the crash, police confirmed.

MORE TO COME.