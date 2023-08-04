Gisborne District Council principal scientist Murry Cave has been outspoken about his dislike for the current Government on his personal social media. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting / Gisborne Herald

A top Gisborne scientist has retained the support of the council he represents despite posting vitriol about the Government.

The posts were made using a social media account which at one point displayed his senior position at the organisation.

Gisborne District Council principal scientist Murry Cave has been instrumental in assessing land and properties following Cyclone Gabrielle, fronting media and dealing with affected parties on the ground.

But he has also drawn the ire of some X (formerly Twitter) users, after posting and commenting in a forthright manner on a range of topics.

The content dates back to at least November 2022 and includes an underlying theme of disdain for the current Government.

It includes allegations the Government is racist, radical, anti-democratic, and home to bullies and corrupt ministers.

Cave also claimed the Mongrel Mob was campaigning for Labour and called for an end to Three Waters, the Tenancy Tribunal, ute tax and a “bloated government”.

“Wish we had John Key now rather than the idiots currently in charge,” a December 29 post read.

Cave also defended being white and male, labelling Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson “racist” following her comments at a March protest against an anti-transgender activist.

He used the term “abuser” multiple times against people who disagreed with him on different topics.

As recently as last month, Cave had the council’s name and his job title in his Twitter bio, but has since removed both.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said her organisation was aware of Cave’s social media presence on several platforms.

“Dr Cave has not had a chance to go through the comments on his X account to determine which are his and which could potentially belong to person(s) undertaking actions relating to identity theft, as he has been too busy helping others,” she said.

Thatcher Swann said Cave had been “instrumental” in helping the region respond to multiple weather events.

The council did not answer a question about whether it had received a complaint regarding Cave’s social media use earlier in the year, after another X user said they reported him to “the appropriate regional authority”.

On January 9, the user said Cave’s comments were “unbecoming of someone holding his position”, and claimed he would not stop when asked.

Gisborne District Council said its social media policy was under review.

The policy currently states staff “must not create any content that is untrue about a person that could damage a person’s character or reputation”.

Doing so could result in legal action against the council, it warned.