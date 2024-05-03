Gisborne Concert Band returns with special concert for kids

(From left): Gisborne Concert Band members Graeme Dearness, Esther Hudson, Karin Mackill, Micah Russell, Eireann Hudner, Waiora Paul-Utiera (musical director), Paula Broekhuizen and Andy Derby.

A concert designed to captivate the kids and inspire the musician within will take place at Lawson Field Theatre next Saturday.

The 16-strong Gisborne Concert Band will showcase the types of music played by a concert band, from pop to musical theatre tunes.

Musical director Waiora Paul-Utiera said they were also hoping to encourage more people to get involved.

“Our members tend to be either young or old, and we’d like to attract a broader age range in the band.”

The Gisborne Concert Band last played a concert together in November 2022 to commemorate the group’s 75th anniversary.

“We want to let people know we’re still going strong and will be playing music that shows our scope - from Eric Clapton’s Tears in Heaven to a more complicated piece called Instant Concert, a medley of 30 tunes.”

The audience will have a chance to interact with the musicians between the shows.

“Our free informal info session will be an opportunity for you to meet the band and do some networking,” he said.

“We’ll even show you how some of our instruments work with some instrument demonstrations.”

So whether you already play an instrument or are keen to learn, this is the perfect opportunity to talk to some seasoned professionals about next steps.

Gisborne Concert Band is made up of brass, woodwind and percussion sections, and also has a bass guitarist and kit drummer.

Saturday’s performances will showcase the musical range of the band and also give people the chance to learn and network.

Koncert 4 Kids - Gisborne Concert Band

Saturday, May 11, Lawson Field Theatre

Show times: 1pm, 3pm. Information session: 2pm