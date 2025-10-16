Advertisement
New Zealand

Girl violently sick for 10 days after drinking water at Canterbury campground

RNZ
3 mins to read

A Christchurch man's daughter was hospitalised for 10 days after drinking E. coli contaminated water at Hanmer Springs Forest Camp. Photo / 123rf

By Ellen O’Dwyer of RNZ

A Christchurch man says his daughter got violently sick and was hospitalised for 10 days after drinking E. coli contaminated water at a north Canterbury campground.

The water regulator said six people were hospitalised, 10 were confirmed sick and 37 others

