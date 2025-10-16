The illness was caused by a shiga toxin-producing E. coli which causes severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhoea, vomiting and fever. It can lead to serious complications for young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

John Warrick said his family has been through stress and worry since his daughter Yanni fell ill after coming back from a school camp in September.

“She was very sick, she had diarrhoea, stomach cramps, she was very lethargic, she was hooked up to an IV line and fed intravenously - she wasn’t well.”

His wife Sue said when Yanni returned from the school camp they heard some of the children had become ill with a gastro-bug.

She said Yanni came down with a fever and bloody diarrhoea a few days after coming home from the three-day camp, and they later had to call the ambulance.

Sue said Yanni needed to stay in hospital for 10 days in total – including for her tenth birthday.

Her blood sugar levels dropped badly, and there was a concern the illness could affect her kidneys.

“It was very scary, Yanni kept saying she had a sore tummy, and she cried quite a bit.

“For us it was serious, because we did not know what was going on.”

John Warrick said he understood another child in Yanni’s class was also hospitalised.

He said it had been a stressful and disturbing time for his family, and he thought the camp’s water systems needed to be looked at thoroughly.

“I don’t have a problem with kids going to the camp, but I do have a problem with kids being safe while at the camp.”

RNZ understands there were three different school camps involved.

Taylor said the source water for the campground supply was a shallow stream that likely contained disease-causing microorganisms which increased during periods of heavy rainfall.

He said the water treatment system was not managing risks adequately and the risk to public health remained high without the boil water advisory remaining in place.

Taylor said the campground operator had been co-operative and was actively communicating with groups onsite.

Campground guests had been provided with bottled drinking water and signage was in place on all taps advising that the water must be boiled.

Hanmer Springs Forest Camp has been approached for comment.