The council issued public alerts at 4.30pm on Saturday after discussing the findings with the water services regulator, Taumata Arowai. Photo / John Borren

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The council issued public alerts at 4.30pm on Saturday after discussing the findings with the water services regulator, Taumata Arowai. Photo / John Borren

Hamilton City Council says the cause of the E. coli contamination that led to last week’s city-wide boil water notice may never be known.

E. coli was detected in a routine sample taken from the Rototuna Reservoir at 2.30pm on Friday, October 3.

Preliminary results came through the next morning.

After consulting water regulator Taumata Arowai, the council issued public alerts at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Three Waters Unit director Maire Porter said the exact cause may never be known.