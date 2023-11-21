Policy agenda gets sorted in coalition talks, how Woolworths is tackling a rise in abuse on staff and South Australian Police eye up our cops in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A family member of Colleen Reid, who was found in her crashed vehicle after being reported missing the previous night, says Reid is well and coherent.

Colleen Reid was reported missing on Monday evening after not arriving at Queenstown Airport, where she was supposed to pick up her grandson.

At 11.30am today, Reid was found in her car off the Gibbston Highway, known for its winding road around steep valleys.

Family member Lois Harris said she had spoken to Lakes Hospital staff, where Reid was transported via helicopter, just as Reid arrived at the hospital.

“[Staff] said that Colleen would ring me back later on, so she sounds quite coherent,” said Harris.

She said she was very relieved when she was notified by police that Reid was found safe.

Harris said Reid’s son and daughter, who are based in Australia, were already packing and preparing to arrive in New Zealand tonight.

Police reported Reid was found this morning in a moderate condition, and thanked members of the public who provided information to assist in locating Reid.

The road was blocked and diversions were in place with motorists advised to take an alternate route, though it was opened later in the afternoon.

A police statement said a vehicle was located by police off Gibston Highway in the Kawarau Gorge this morning about 11.30am.