Auckland and Northland are under heavy rain warnings this morning as an erratic thunderstorm system continues to wreak havoc - and there are concerns about a second “potentially significant” rain-maker likely to cause more chaos.

Aucklanders were being warned to prepare for more downpours overnight, amid the potential for a second “atmospheric river” sweeping into the upper North Island from Tuesday. Fire and Emergency NZ said they had 30 weather-related calls overnight, including flooding, slips and several rescues. There were no reported injuries.

Auckland is on a heavy rain warning until 7am and Northland until midday. Both regions are on a heavy thunderstorm watch until 10am. Heavy rain is expected in Northland, especially the Far North, throughout Monday.

Forty-five roads across Auckland have been closed or partially closed due to damage in Friday’s massive flooding - and images last night showed State Highway 25A between Hikuai and Kopu on the Coromandel Peninsula had washed away completely, after a massive slip earlier.

Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths urged Aucklanders to use clearer conditions later today to assess damage and clear gutters and drains - and to get prepared.

Auckland’s wettest day in history had left the region in a state of emergency, and saturated to the point that further rain could cause more havoc. “We are very vulnerable in the region at the moment to any rainfall,” Griffiths said. “Rainfall that would normally not cause problems is exacerbating slips and causing localised flooding.

A subtropical low-pressure system that’s soaked the upper North Island is forecast to bring downpours and gales to Northland on Tuesday, with warning-level amounts of rain likely for the region.

MetService is also giving a moderate chance that rain forecast for Auckland, Coromandel, Tasman and parts of the Western Bay of Plenty on Wednesday could be heavy enough to meet the threshold.

“The feed from the tropics of humid, rain-laden air shows no sign of letting up any time soon,” MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said. “Large rainfall figures are still expected, and this is in addition to the immense rain which has already fallen.”

With more rain expected, Auckland Transport spokesman Andrew Allen anticipated further delays and asked motorists to take “absolute care”.

Auckland Emergency Management controller Rachel Kelleher also urged Aucklanders to stay vigilant. “It’s really important you put your safety first... don’t take any chances.”

More than 5000 properties across 25 suburbs needed some level of assessment, with 130 assessors on the ground between Wellsford and Pukekohe.

Some 141 homes had been yellow stickered, while 30 already were red stickered.

Red stickers mean an inspector has assessed a property as unsafe to enter. Yellow stickers can restrict access to certain parts of a building or only to enter for a short time to remove valuables.

Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton said those left homeless by the floods would be prioritised by insurance assessors, and encouraged people with minor claims to lodge them online rather than call.

“As we have seen after other large-scale events, we know that there will be high demand for tradies, building materials, household goods and vehicles over the coming months,” Grafton said.

“Insurers will do what they can to prioritise those in greatest need, especially those who won’t be able to move home or reopen their businesses before repairs are done.”

Worker clear a slip on West End Rd in Auckland's Herne Bay, in the wake of Friday's floods. Photo / Alex Burton

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni encouraged flood-hit residents to phone the Ministry of Social Development’s support line on 0800 400 100 if they needed aid.

“What we saw on Friday was unprecedented and I acknowledge there will be a lot of emotion and uncertainty that comes with being displaced,” Sepuloni said.

“I really want to reiterate that support and shelter is there for people and whānau in need.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) staff had checked back with those who’d lodged the more than 3000 calls received since Friday, while extra crews from around the country had been brought to Auckland to help.

Among those involved in the community response was Kiwi pop star Lorde, yesterday pictured with Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and several others at a city welfare support centre.

Swarbrick said Lorde dropped off some supplies, adding “community response goes hard”.

Fenz regional manager Ron Devlin said staff were gearing up for the coming days, with urban search and rescue crews preparing to head to Northland, where rainfall totals were likely to reach warning criteria on Tuesday.

This landslip damaged several homes in Tauranga's Egret Ave. Photo / Cameron Avery

The death toll from Friday’s flooding now stood at four.

They include Dave Lennard, a respected mechanical expert and long-time volunteer at the city’s Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat), whose Remuera home was hit by a landslip at the height of the floods.

The body of 34-year-old Wairau Valley man Daniel Miller - who’d been filming himself going door-to-door and checking on residents - was found in a culvert on Target Rd on Friday.

Sunnynook arborist Daniel Newth also died in Friday’s floods.

As floodwaters raged down the street near his North Shore home on Friday, the 25-year-old offered his mate his surfboard to brave the torrent and took a small kayak for himself.

His friend survived, but Newth’s kayak went under a culvert.

“He went down the road and it was too powerful, the water, and it swept him away, down underneath the culverts,” his father Craig told the Herald. “He didn’t make it. He drowned.”

Later, on Saturday night, residents of one Tauranga street were lucky to survive a landslide that damaged at least three homes, and left children from one family screaming and covered in mud.

“I can’t describe the noise,” resident Rebecca Hayes said of the slip that crashed into her Egret Ave, Maungatapu, home.

“I got out of bed and was standing in the rain outside my bedroom. The front door was gone and the garage with all our cars... are munted and toast.

“We are so grateful to be alive.”

Meanwhile, regions further down the country could also be in for a soaking this week.

The low was forecast to move southwards over the Tasman Sea from Wednesday, spreading rain to northern and western parts of the South Island from Wednesday.

There was also a low risk on Wednesday of warning-level amounts of rain from Waikato and Taupō to Taranaki, and also Buller and the remainder of the Tasman and Nelson region.

“The worst of the rain for the North Island looks to clear by lunchtime on Thursday, although we can’t rule out some showers lingering right into the weekend,” MetService’s Hines said.

“However, for those down South, who have so far avoided most of the rain, there will be wet weather through much of the week, especially west of the Southern Alps.”