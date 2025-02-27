“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

Machtel was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died yesterday afternoon.

A customer at a nearby bar said he saw a car come around the corner to Courtenay Place and strike a woman in her 60s as she was crossing the road.

The man said the woman was carried about 15m then thrown off the vehicle.

People rushed to help the woman while others raced to stop the elderly male driver from leaving, he said.

“I was on the bonnet and another person took their keys and told him to get out of the car and kept him there.”

Police said earlier that they were speaking to the driver. Alcohol or a medical event were not believed to be factors in the crash.

The German Embassy confirmed to the Herald that the victim was a German national.

“The victim’s family have travelled to New Zealand. Police are providing them with support and liaising with the German Embassy,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

No charges have been laid at this time. Police said they are still seeking anyone with footage of the incident.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 using the reference number 250224/0187.

