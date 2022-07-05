Geothermal activity has sprung up on Lake Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Steam and mud is coming up in the garden in the median strip on the busy Rotorua thoroughfare, near the geothermally active Kuirau Park.

Traffic flows through the affected area on Lake Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mud and water is covering the road and traffic is still flowing through the affected area.

One workman at the site said they were working to close the road to traffic.

A woman watching the action said she arrived just as the work crews did.

"It had exploded and mud came out. It's cracked the road."

She had not seen anything happen like it in the area before.

Rotorua woman Liz Coppard happened to be driving past the area and spotted what she described as a bore hole that had opened up.

She said it was about 1m tall and bubbling up from the garden in the median strip of Lake Rd.

"It's right in between two power poles so not sure if that will cause any electrical issues."

Shot of the geothermal activity taken from Pukeroa Hill. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said there were about eight Infracore workers in the area with high-visibility vests on but traffic was still flowing on Lake Rd.

