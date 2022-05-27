Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Georgina Campbell: Julie Anne Genter's Wellington transport secret letter not a storm in a teacup

4 minutes to read
Green MP Julie Anne Genter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green MP Julie Anne Genter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

OPINION:

Julie Anne Genter's "secret letter" has finally been released and it reveals exactly what you'd expect from a Green MP who was also the Associate Transport Minister at the time.

The biggest issue with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.