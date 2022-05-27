Green MP Julie Anne Genter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Julie Anne Genter's "secret letter" has finally been released and it reveals exactly what you'd expect from a Green MP who was also the Associate Transport Minister at the time.

The biggest issue with the letter about Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) has never been Genter wanting light rail to be built ahead of a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

The problem has been the secrecy around the letter. Secrecy makes it seem like there's something to hide, even when that might not be the case.

Furthermore, the document has been withheld by a Government that promised to be the most open and transparent New Zealand has seen.

And remember, before the existence of the secret letter was even revealed, Genter and then Transport Minister Phil Twyford said there wasn't any correspondence between them about transport plans for the region.

Except, actually, there was, and the pair had to correct their responses to written Parliamentary questions and acknowledge the letter's existence.

Also don't forget, Genter made statements that she wrote the letter in her capacity as a Green Party transport spokesperson, but subsequently confirmed she wrote it on Ministerial letterhead and signed by her as the Associate Minister.

Genter herself may very well have wanted the letter to be released three years ago when it first became an issue. The party faithful would be very happy with her arguments.

She was concerned about inducing traffic, increased congestion, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Genter was also worried about there being sufficient funding available for public transport.

"I fear the most likely result of this package will be that the "ready-to-go" State Highway projects will be delivered in the short term while rapid transit is delayed or squeezed out of the programme due to a lack of funding," she wrote.

As it turns out, she made a good point. The Treasury's latest Budget Economic and Fiscal Update has again warned LGWM is expected to cost significantly more than previously thought, increasing the risk it may not be delivered in full.

But it has never been solely up to Genter as to whether the letter could be made public because there are wider issues at stake.

The Government had withheld it on the grounds to maintain the effective conduct of public affairs through free and frank expression of opinion.

An artist's impression of light rail outside Wellington Railway Station. Image / LGWM

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has previously supported that position in a 2019 ruling.

He cited concerns the letter's release would discourage political parties and ministers from expressing their views on draft policy papers in writing, or as clearly and frankly as they might do in an environment of trust and confidence.

"In my opinion, these changes would adversely affect the efficient and effective development of Government policy in an MMP environment," Boshier said.

But Boshier was also clear the case of the secret letter dealt with issues of "great importance to New Zealanders".

He said those issues involved a balance between the principle of availability of information and the effective conduct of public affairs.

So don't mistake the somewhat unsurprising contents of the secret letter for a storm in a teacup over these past three years.

Any decision to withhold information from the public domain should stand up to scrutiny, and those at the top should welcome questions being asked.

The letter in itself is so uncontroversial it begs the question as to whether the Government was more worried about potentially setting a precedent by releasing it.

Notably, because Labour's relationship with New Zealand First was far more fractious than with the Greens.

In the end, the Government chose to release the letter in the middle of a second investigation by the Ombudsman into whether it should be released.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said given the amount of information in the public domain and the progress of LGWM, both Labour and the Greens have agreed to waive protections and make the document public.

The Government may have wished it had made this decision earlier on in the piece.

But after all the secrecy, accusations, incorrect statements, and headlines, Genter still walks away on top.

The letter is quintessential Julie Anne Genter. She is fiercely passionate about transport issues and relentless in her pursuit of addressing climate change.

Whether you agree with Genter's views or not, you can't fault her for staying true to her beliefs.