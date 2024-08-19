Geoffery Karipa, pictured in the Whanganui Chronicle in 2020, has been jailed for a brutal assault on a man in South Taranaki.
A man who pulled up outside a restaurant to collect his takeaway food was beaten and had his head stomped on by a diner, leaving him convulsing and fighting for his life.
The attacker, experienced lifeguard Geoffrey Karipa, returned to the victim and placed him in a recovery position before fleeing the scene with his kids who had witnessed the brutal assault that shut down a South Taranaki town’s business hub for several hours.
Exactly what triggered the violent attack remains unknown but a “red mist” engulfed the 36-year-old when he saw the victim and another man, both of whom he knew, park outside Yummy’s Takeaways on High St in Hāwera on November 6 last year.
Karipa had a “violent footprint”, the judge said, stating his history comprised “quite a lot of violence in there - around 25 convictions”.
The attack also occurred while he was subject to a sentence of supervision and while on bail for another random attack.
“You’re going to need some help to deal with that footprint. Real help. And that will be, possibly, even one-on-one psychological counselling. Somehow, someway, that cycle has to be broken,” Judge Crosbie told Karipa.
He said Karipa had learned violence by watching it when he was growing up.
“Your kids saw this happen. So they’re learning violence, too. We’re talking about the cycle, and it repeats.”
Karipa wiped tears from his eyes as the judge told him he would always be a father to his children, and that they needed to see him make a change.
“Because that is a signal to them that what you did is not okay. All of that is going to require some hard work.”
Judge Crosbie said a letter penned by Karipa showed he was up to making those changes.
Karipa has the ability to hold down a job, has been involved with Surf Lifesaving for almost two decades, has been doing well on remand and was remorseful, the judge said.
However, he showed limited ability to control his violent outbursts and was not cognisant of his behaviour or how it impacted his children.
He has issues with alcohol and drugs and his likelihood of reoffending was assessed as high.
On charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assaults with intent to injure, Judge Crosbie took a start point of seven years and six months and then applied an uplift of 12 months for Karipa’s previous convictions and for offending while on sentence.
Following credit for his guilty pleas and his background factors, he was imprisoned for six years and five months.
Another man was charged in relation to the attack and remains before the court.
