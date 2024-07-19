Advertisement
Gearing up for charity dance-off at War Memorial Theatre in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
4 mins to read
Some of the dancers taking part in next Saturday's Dancing for Life Education event. Back, from left, Hatoa Paul, Wendy Cossgrove, Simone Grogan, Mike Rice, Derek Craven, Danielle Hegarty, Jonathan and Kylee Poole. Front, Kylah Ashwell and Mia Gray. Photo / Paul Rickard

With only one week until showtime, Gisborne is getting ready for one of the hottest fundraisers in town – a night of glamour and entertainment as 11 couples compete in a dancing competition to generate money for the Life Education Trust.

With the choreography complete, the dancers have been practising hard as they prepare for the big night at the War Memorial Theatre.

At the final photo shoot before next Saturday’s event, some of the dancers admitted they were getting nervous and hoped stage fright wouldn’t get the better of them.

Competitors Jonathan and Kylee Poole have danced in a similar event at Mangapapa School but said this was a much bigger show. As educators themselves, they know the value of the work done by the Life Education Trust so they were prepared to overcome their nerves and get out on stage for a good cause.

Mike Rice, from Enterprise Motor Group, admits to being “nervous as hell”.

When Mia Gray was partnered with hip-hop dancer Paul Hawaikirangi she was in for a surprise when his trademark hip-hop choreography took things to a new level.

“I danced up until I was 18 and recently rediscovered my passion and started doing classes at Dance Fit. But the hip-hop we do there is quite different to Paul’s style,” she said.

The choreography she and Hawaikirangi will perform is “next level” and “very challenging”.

But Gray has loved every moment – there has been a lot of sweat and tears as she has mastered the choreography over the past month.

“I can guarantee it will be entertaining,” she said.

The mother of three moved from Auckland seven years ago and said she loved living here.

“I am so happy to be able to give back to the community which has given so much to me and my kids,” she said.

“The sense of community here in Gisborne is remarkable – it’s something you don’t get in a big city like Auckland.”

Another participant is dancer and former Gisborne Les Mills instructor Julie Walker. Walker trained in modern dance, hip-hop, ballet and tap in the Manawatu and has been part of a few local musical theatre productions in the past, including Mamma Mia in 2019.

“Dancing is my passion, something that brings me joy, so when I was asked to be part of the Dance for Life Education event I automatically said, ‘yes’,” she said.

“I was honoured to be asked.”

Walker is teaming up with teacher Adam Harford who appreciates the work done by Life Education Trust and its mobile classroom.

Harford has never danced before but Walker has taken him under her wing and taught him the choreography to music “which has a bit of drama to it”. She didn’t want to give too much away but said Harford had made some contributions to the choreography.

“We work well together and Adam has put in a lot of time and energy practising.”

But most importantly, Walker said she was taking part to raise money for Life Education Trust so it can continue to provide knowledge and skills to educate youth about wellbeing, healthy choices, financial literacy, vaping and social media, as well as providing professional development for teachers and support staff.

The 11 couples will be supported by live entertainment, silent and live auctions, with light food and beverages available on the night.

The show has been made possible thanks to the support of local sponsors, including naming sponsor Enterprise Motor Group.

The event is on Saturday, July 27, at War Memorial Theatre (1.30pm and 7pm shows). It is the main fundraising event for Life Education Trust Inc Gisborne, East Coast and Wairoa – a charity that provides health and wellbeing education for New Zealand children and young people.

