When Mia Gray was partnered with hip-hop dancer Paul Hawaikirangi she was in for a surprise when his trademark hip-hop choreography took things to a new level.

“I danced up until I was 18 and recently rediscovered my passion and started doing classes at Dance Fit. But the hip-hop we do there is quite different to Paul’s style,” she said.

The choreography she and Hawaikirangi will perform is “next level” and “very challenging”.

But Gray has loved every moment – there has been a lot of sweat and tears as she has mastered the choreography over the past month.

“I can guarantee it will be entertaining,” she said.

The mother of three moved from Auckland seven years ago and said she loved living here.

“I am so happy to be able to give back to the community which has given so much to me and my kids,” she said.

“The sense of community here in Gisborne is remarkable – it’s something you don’t get in a big city like Auckland.”

Another participant is dancer and former Gisborne Les Mills instructor Julie Walker. Walker trained in modern dance, hip-hop, ballet and tap in the Manawatu and has been part of a few local musical theatre productions in the past, including Mamma Mia in 2019.

“Dancing is my passion, something that brings me joy, so when I was asked to be part of the Dance for Life Education event I automatically said, ‘yes’,” she said.

“I was honoured to be asked.”

Walker is teaming up with teacher Adam Harford who appreciates the work done by Life Education Trust and its mobile classroom.

Harford has never danced before but Walker has taken him under her wing and taught him the choreography to music “which has a bit of drama to it”. She didn’t want to give too much away but said Harford had made some contributions to the choreography.

“We work well together and Adam has put in a lot of time and energy practising.”

But most importantly, Walker said she was taking part to raise money for Life Education Trust so it can continue to provide knowledge and skills to educate youth about wellbeing, healthy choices, financial literacy, vaping and social media, as well as providing professional development for teachers and support staff.

The 11 couples will be supported by live entertainment, silent and live auctions, with light food and beverages available on the night.

The show has been made possible thanks to the support of local sponsors, including naming sponsor Enterprise Motor Group.

The event is on Saturday, July 27, at War Memorial Theatre (1.30pm and 7pm shows). It is the main fundraising event for Life Education Trust Inc Gisborne, East Coast and Wairoa – a charity that provides health and wellbeing education for New Zealand children and young people.