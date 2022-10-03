At one point a chest of drawers was pushed across the doorway to stop the woman escaping. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This story is about sexual abuse

A gang rapist who abused a girl for hours with three of his friends has been granted early release from prison.

Anthony Hirawani and three other men subjected a 16-year-old girl to the abuse at a house in Palmerston North in 2014.

At one point chest of drawers was moved across the door as the four men took turns raping her.

At several points she attempted to go to the bathroom to get respite from the assault but was accompanied each time by one of them men and assaulted in there as well.

One of the offenders, Lou Harrison, was released on parole this year after serving five years of his seven year sentence.

According to the summary of facts from that night in 2014, Hirawani and the victim were having consensual sex in a room upstairs.

His friend Meha Taylor-Haeata then came into the room and told the girl that this was his "kingdom", before calling in two other men into the room.

"You knew when Meha Taylor-Haeata called the others into the room that, from then on, what was happening was wrong," Judge Lance Rowe said to Hirawani in his sentencing.

"You of all people as the oldest person there should have been the one with the courage to intervene, to protect this girl."

Hirawani was given seven years and two months for his role in the rape and has appeared before the New Zealand Parole Board several times in the last few years, most recently at the end of last year.

"Initially, Mr Hirawani did not accept responsibility for his offending. He was exited from the Adult Sex Offender Treatment Programme at the first attempt largely for that reason," the board said in its decision in 2021.

Since then mainly because of the impact his imprisonment was having on his family he took full responsibility for what he had done to his victim.

He has also rejoined the Adult Sex Offender Treatment Programme while in prison and which he graduated from in May this year.

In a decision released to Open Justice today Hirawani has been granted early release from prison today.

The Board said he had initially been in a state of denial but was now accepting responsibility for what he'd done and he appeared to be genuine in his commitment to change.

"He said that he was in a different head space to that that existed at the time of his offending some six years ago. He was no longer associated with the Crips gang, his goal being to become a meaningful father to his children," the Board said.

"Within the prison his conduct is reported as being very good. He has grown as a leader and demonstrates those leadership skills during a variety of prison activities, including work and recreation."

The Board's view was that Hirawani no longer represented an undue risk to the community. However, he will be on monitored curfew for his first three months of freedom, he's not to associate with his three co-offenders and has to let his probation officer know if he entered into a romantic relationship with anyone.

Two other men remain behind bars for their role in the rape.

Meha Taylor-Haeata was imprisoned for 11 years and last appeared before the Parole Board on February 15, 2021.

The board noted that Taylor-Haeata has not behaved well in prison until recently and a psychologist assessed him to be at high-risk of future violence and general offending.

His parole was declined and the board recommended he undertake a Special Treatment Unit Programme. He will appear before the board again in June 2022.

Renee Haeata was sentenced to seven years in prison appeared before the board on October 5, 2021. The panel said he had made progress but was assessed in 2019 as having a high risk of reoffending and sexual recidivism.

His parole was declined until he's next eligible in April 2023.

