Gang member arrested after Flaxmere shooting incident

A gang member has been arrested over a shooting that narrowly missed people outside a home in Flaxmere, Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said police arrested a 25-year-old Mongrel Mob member on Tuesday after a firearms incident.

He has been charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, presenting a firearm at a person, and committing a dangerous act, with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to a Flaxmere residential property about 11pm on Sunday after reports a firearm had been allegedly discharged, narrowly missing residents who were outside the property.

On Monday afternoon, a police patrol in Hastings observed a 'vehicle of interest' and signalled for it to stop.

The vehicle was linked to an incident on Monday, in which a man had been seen with a firearm in Parkvale about 3.30pm.

The man, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident, in relation to the Flaxmere incident.

He was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The police investigation was ongoing in relation to the Parkvale incident.

