Gang member accused of having 3D-printed semi-automatic weapon

A 3D-printed FGC-J Jstark1809 semi-automatic pistol. Photo / Supplied

A King Cobras gang member has been arrested and charged with possessing a 3D-printed semi-automatic weapon - among other gun-related offences - following an alleged shootout last month.

The 24-year-old food industry worker from Ōtāhuhu did not enter a plea as he made his first appearance at Manukau District Court on Monday afternoon after his arrest over the weekend. He was granted interim name suppression and remanded into custody until his next hearing, in three weeks.

In a brief statement, police said they attended an address in East Tamaki on Saturday where a 3D-printed firearm and ammunition were located.

"A search warrant was subsequently carried out at an address in Ōtāhuhu where air rifles were located," a police spokesperson said.

The 3D gun was identified as an FGC-9 JStark1809 - a semi-automatic pistol that's design was released on the internet in 2020.

If convicted of being in unlawful possession of the firearm at Botany Downs, the man could face up to five years' prison. He was also charged with possessing 9mm calibre ammunition, punishable by up to four years' prison, and unlawful possession of an unlawful magazine for the bullets, which is punishable by up to two years' prison.

Additionally, the man has been charged with a separate offence involving an October 30 shooting in Māngere. He could face up to four years' prison if convicted of carrying a shotgun for unlawful purposes and up to three years' prison if convicted of discharging the weapon with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Police were called to a shootout along Yates Rd in Māngere around 10.30am on October 30.

A witness told the Herald a man, believed to be a King Cobra gang member, was run off his motorbike, and sounds of gunfire were heard. But no one was injured, police said.

One man was arrested on the day of the shooting and police said they spoke to a number of gang members.

That same week, police said they raided alleged Rebels Motorcycle Club members in South Auckland following months of gang warfare between the Rebels and King Cobras involving arsons and shootings.