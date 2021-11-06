Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Mongrel Mob tangi attendees in Porirua 'encouraged' to get Covid test

Patched gang members signal to the procession below. Photo / Jack Crossland

A gang-led tangi in Porirua that led to four arrests this week has public health experts cautiously asking anyone who attended to get a Covid test.

The funeral procession related to the Mongrel Mob passed through Porirua suburbs on Wednesday afternoon, finishing at Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Pukerua Bay.

In today's Ministry of Health Covid-19 case number statement, a request for those involved in the Porirua tangi to get tested was made by Wellington Regional Public Health.

"Their assessment is that the risks to the wider public are low following reports of a person who had tested positive in Auckland last month and who travelled from Auckland to Porirua," the ministry said.

"They are assessed as unlikely to have been infectious as they travelled at the very end of their 14-day quarantine period.

"However, in the absence of fuller information, they are recommending those linked with the tangi to be tested, particularly if they have symptoms."

The Ministry of Health said it is seeking more information to provide further reassurance that the case was not an infection risk while visiting the area.

Police had a large presence at the tangi in Porirua. Photo / Jack Crossland

Kapiti-Mana Police Inspector Nick Thom said the gang procession involved 200 vehicles and caused some disruption to traffic flows as it moved through Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot Park and Titahi Bay.

"A number of offences were identified and as a result police impounded two vehicles, arrested four people, summonsed one person, issued 27 infringement notices, and suspended five driver licences."

MIQ escape

Wellington Regional Public Health's cautious approach comes after a close contact of a positive Covid case absconded from an Auckland MIQ facility this morning.

It is understood the person escaped the Holiday Inn in Māngere just before 7am.

The person was found 20 minutes later by police and returned to the Holiday Inn.

The escapee has not tested positive for Covid but other members of their family also in MIQ have.