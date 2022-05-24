Bullet holes can been seen in the window of a Papatoetoe house guarded by police tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five shootings have plagued the streets of Auckland tonight, including four in one hour, as several homes have been hit by a spray of bullets.

A turf war between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen motorcycle gangs has exploded, the Herald understands, but police said investigations are ongoing to determine any potential links between the incidents.

The shootings tonight are understood to be directly linked to a series of tit-for-tat attacks and a feud between the two formerly allied gangs.

The firearms incidents have torn through Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, and Te Atatū between 6.40pm and 9.20pm.

The first four shootings happened between around 6:40pm and 7:40pm.

"No one has been injured, however there was damage done to several houses," acting inspector Terry Lee said this evening.

"Police will not tolerate activity which disrupts our communities and puts people at extreme risk.

"We want to reassure the community we take firearms crime very seriously and will continue to work to hold offenders to account."

Children's toys and a basketball hoop, bicycle and rugby ball could be seen just metres from bullet holes that have shattered the front window of one Papatoetoe house.

Bairds Rd in Ōtara had been cordoned off earlier this evening after reports a gun was fired, but it has since reopened.

Auckland Transport said the road was closed between Preston Rd and Ingram Cres.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating reports a firearm may have been discharged.

A Herald photographer said Bairds Rd was largely quiet shortly after 9pm.

A house has been cordoned off on Caspar Rd in Papatoetoe and a scene guard is in place, the photographer said. The road is 3km from Bairds Rd.

Multiple bullet holes had shattered the front window and damaged the window frame.

Children's toys and a trampoline could be seen on the front lawn of the property.

The road remained quiet and three armed officers could be seen outside the house.

There are also reports of a police presence on Glen Osborne Terrace in Flat Bush.

The scene of one of tonight's shootings on Caspar Rd in Papatoetoe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

BAIRDS RD, ŌTARA - 6:55PM

Due to an incident, Bairds Rd is CLOSED between Preston Rd and Ingram Cres. Allow extra time for diversions affecting all traffic including bus services. ^LB pic.twitter.com/Ko6TaYbeew — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 24, 2022

This morning the Herald reported there had been five drive-by shootings during the weekend in Auckland. All have been linked to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen quarrel — one allegedly involving at least 44 shots fired at a house.

On Saturday night there were three shootings — in Red Hill, Māngere and Flat Bush. The Flat Bush property is tied to a senior Killer Beez member, stoking fears the conflict could worsen.

On Monday evening a home in Clayton Ave, Ōtara was shot at, while a series of shots fired in the Far North town of Kaikohe, a traditional Tribesmen stronghold seeing an increased Killer Beez presence, are also thought to be linked to the conflict.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of Counties Manukau, earlier confirmed to the Herald police believe the shootings over the weekend are gang-related.

A home in Phoenix Place, Papatoetoe was riddled with bullets on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Killer Beez began about two decades ago as a youth feeder street gang for the Tribesmen in Ōtara but relations between the groups soured as the Killer Beez gained power and influence.

They have not recovered since the shooting of Killer Beez president Josh Masters by his former friend, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino Tae, in 2019.

Masters was left paralysed by the shooting but is still a prominent figure at Killer Beez patching ceremonies and motorcycle runs. Tae pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020.

There have been several public flare-ups in tensions characterised by shootings and beatings in the ensuing years, including in Ōtara late in 2020 and in Kaikohe this year.