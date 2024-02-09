Gail Maney spent 15 years in prison for ordering the murder of Deane Fuller-Sandys. Maney has maintained her innocence since before she was convicted in 1999. Photo / File

After almost three decades of fighting to clear her name, convicted murderer Gail Maney has been given another shot to overturn her conviction.

In 1999, and again at a retrial in 2000, Maney was convicted of the August 1989 murder of West Auckland man Deane Fuller-Sandys. She spent 15 years behind bars.

The Crown case was that Maney had ordered Stephen Stone to murder Fuller-Sandys by shooting him, as revenge for a supposed burglary a few weeks earlier.

But Maney always maintained she had never met Fuller-Sandys, let alone commissioned a “hit” on him.

Stone was jailed for life in 1999, after being found guilty of the murders of Fuller-Sandys and Leah Stephens.

Today, the Court of Appeal ruled that Maney’s recall application and appeal will be heard alongside Stone’s leave application and appeal in August.

On hearing that she had another chance to have her case heard, Maney said: “This is huge for me”.

“I have fought for this moment for 19 years, since my last appeal in 2005. I have fought to prove my innocence since 1997 when this nightmare began,” she said in a statement released by investigator and former police officer Tim McKinnel, who has been a part of the team fighting to have her conviction quashed.

“I have been fighting for 27 years. I won’t stop until I prove my innocence. None of what the Crown argued in court ever happened.

“Right now I feel emotionally overwhelmed, excited and grateful. I will take some time to process the fact that, after all these years, I have a hearing in just a few months.”

The case became known as the Gone Fishing killings following a podcast on the murders.











