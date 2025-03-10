Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch schools rebuild programme still unfinished, five years overdue

Jaime Cunningham
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Christchurch schools rebuild programme was originally supposed to have finished in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Christchurch schools rebuild programme was originally supposed to have finished in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • The Christchurch school rebuild programme is three years from completion, with 15 schools still pending.
  • The programme’s total funding is $1.654 billion, with 100 schools completed, benefiting more than 50,000 students.
  • Education Minister Erica Stanford aims to complete all projects by 2028, despite rising construction costs.

The Christchurch schools rebuild programme is still three years away from completion, with 15 schools waiting for projects to be finished five years after the original deadline.

In 2013, the Government announced that 115 schools in the greater Christchurch area which were damaged in the devastating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand