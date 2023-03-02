School kids around the world strike for climate, Cyclone Gabrielle taskforce finalised and the reason why so many landlords are pushing up rents in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government is spending an extra $301 million as part of the massive Christchurch schools rebuild programme after more than 100 were badly damaged - or even destroyed - in the devastating earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

Today’s announcement takes the total spending to $1.6 billion for the Christchurch Schools Rebuild project, which began in 2013.

It comes as questions start to be asked about the rebuild programme needed after the two cyclones and floods this year that has so far seen close to 400 schools across the North Island report damage.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made the Christchurch schools announcement today, which will continue work needed to rebuild or refurbish the 115 schools damaged in the earthquakes.

“As Education Minister, I have had the absolute privilege of seeing new schools open, built from scratch or restored around Christchurch over the past five years,” Hipkins said.

“I’m pleased to be back in Christchurch today to see further progress and to announce additional funding to complete all 115 of these significant school projects.

“This is a city that went through so much in 2010 and 2011.

“Especially now, following Cyclone Gabrielle and the devastation that has caused across the North Island, it is incredibly heartening to see how far Christchurch has come since then.”

Since 2013, the Ministry of Education has refurbished, rebuilt or built 81 schools, which cover more than 33,000 students. The remaining schools in the programme are planned to be completed in the next two years.

“I know this additional funding will give certainty to the remaining schools in the programme, 27 of which are in construction already,” Hipkins said.

Another five are in various stages of planning and design, and two are yet to enter the programme.



