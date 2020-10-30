Fundraising effort for grieving family of baby who died after dog attack

Jaxon's father, Anton Zabiyaka (inset) and Enderley, the Hamilton suburb where baby Jaxon was fatally attacked. Photo / Supplied

A fundraising effort has been launched to support the grieving family of a newborn baby fatally mauled by a dog.

Baby Jaxon, who was born on Saturday, died in Waikato Hospital more than 24 hours after he was mauled by a dog at his mother's house in Hamilton on Sunday.

In a further tragic twist, the wee boy's father had died several months earlier, too soon to know he was to become a dad.

"Jaxon was meant to be her fresh start and a positive reminder of her late partner," wrote Nicole Baker, on the Givealittle page she created to support the family.

"She was overjoyed when Jaxon was born happily and healthily in the early hours of Saturday the 24th of October.

"This joy was short lived as the following evening Jaxon was attacked by a dog and rushed to hospital. The injuries were too much for his little body to bear."

Jaxon died on October 27, aged just under 3 days old.

"Jaxon's Mum, her family and friends are obviously struggling to come to terms with this absolute tragedy," Baker said.

"We are asking for donations to help with funeral costs to ease the financial burden."

As of this afternoon, more than $2000 had been raised.

Earlier, the Herald reported that Jaxon's grandparents, Vera and Viktor Zabiyaka, had met their tiny grandson for the first time only the night before he died.

On Sunday afternoon, the boy's mum had gone to the bathroom when a dog on the property attacked Jaxon; dragging him into the garden and then trying to bury him.

Emergency services rushed to the child at a house in the suburb of Enderley in Hamilton.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the baby had died overnight and the matter had been referred to the Coroner.

"The baby was left alone with two dogs that were in the house. [Jaxon's mother] is devastated and crushed about what's happened," Vera said.

She told the Herald Jaxon's father, Anton Zabiyaka, who died in April from a suspected suicide, had no idea he was going to be a father.

Close friends and family have offered their condolences and support to Jaxon's mother.

One wrote: "I have no words, my friend. We are all trying to carry your loss for you, but I guess you won't even feel it as the weight is so heavy.

"We love you ... and we got you. Hang in there and breathe."

A funeral date for Jaxon is yet to be decided.

The Hamilton City Council is now holding a rottweiler and another dog, thought to be a type of staffordshire terrier.

The chairman of the Dog Control Hearing Panel, councillor Ewan Wilson, said the rottweiler was registered but the other dog was not.