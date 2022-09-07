Firefighters responding to a workplace accident at a South Auckland business after a person suffered burns following a chemical spill. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency services rushed to a workplace in South Auckland this morning after a chemical spill left one worker in serious condition.

The Herald understands one worker from a laboratory at Fulton Hogan, Mt Wellington, Auckland has suffered burns after chemical spillage.

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called at 8.23am this morning to an incident on Leon Leicester Ave in Mt Wellington.

"One ambulance and one manager responded to the scene and treated then transported one patient in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital."

Four fire trucks responded to this workplace accident.

Fire and Emergency services said they were called to the site by ambulance staff.

WorkSafe staff are in attendance.

MORE TO COME