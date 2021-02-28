From tourism to apartments? Large Napier CBD for sale at auction

The Tourism House and former Hawke's Bay Motor Co site now scheduled for auction on March 19. Photo / Doug Laing

A Napier CBD site which has gone through many decades as a hub of travel and tourism activity could become the home for those just staying put.

Once the depot and head office of now –long-gone bus company the Hawke's Bay Motor Co, then a travel company, more recently Tourism Hawke's Bay headquarters Tourism House, and latterly a walk-through between Dickens and Station streets flanked by a mix of retail and commercial tenants, it is with its three-storey building now mooted by real estate agents as a site for a new inner-city apartment and retail complex.

Bayleys Napier says news it's now on the market has sparked renewed discussion of the site's development potential.

It has been tipped for a major refurbishment and repurposing to create a new mixed-use complex, blending ground-floor retail or hospitality with upstairs apartments to help meet a demand for inner-city living in Napier amid a swelling population regionally and a shortage of quality housing.

The 1784 square metres block of freehold land and buildings is scheduled for auction on March 19.

Sales agent Kerry Geange said the site provides an opportunity to capitalise on the growing interest to live, work and play in this region, as well as use some creative thinking to realise a legacy project which could be a cornerstone of Napier CBD revitalisation."

The walk-through, developed from the historic tunnel depot for buses on inter-city and distance runs, presents an opportunity for a modern "laneway" project, supporting retail and hospitality tenancies at ground level. It currently has parking space at the rear.

Geange, who markets the sale with fellow agent Mark Evans, said residential accommodation on upper levels is a "compelling option", with a current supply shortage of 1500 residential dwellings, and a need for 10,000 new homes in Napier by 2045.

Geange said nine existing tenancies, generating net rental income of about $135,000 plus outgoings and GST per annum, would provide income while plans were being made.

Built in the 1960s, it has an Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 34 percent of new building standard – with a structural solution identified to achieve 80 percent of new building standard as part of a refurbishment.