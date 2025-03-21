Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

From Monaco to caravan life: Why Kiwi Formula One star Mike Thackwell quit the limelight

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Liam Lawson speaks to Alex Powell about what he needs to do in the last 6 races of the 2024 F1 season and looking ahead toward 2025 Video / NZ Herald

Liam Lawson’s rise to securing a seat in Red Bull’s Formula One team bought back memories of the triumphs of former New Zealand racing aces Denny Hulme, Chris Amon and Bruce McLaren. Not so well-known is fellow Kiwi Mike Thackwell’s story – the man who walked away from the glitz

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘One of the great lost talents in motor racing’

‘His record is not necessarily a huge one, is it’

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand