From Hawaii to Aotearoa: Tama Ali’i Halvorsen’s lifelong passion for kapa haka

Lois Turei
By
Head of Cultural Partnerships and Newsroom Diversity
Tama Halvorsen – cultural ambassador, Pacific Cultural Centre, Hawaii –has been travelling to Te Matatini Festivals in Aotearoa for 26 years.

For 26 years, Tama Ali’i Halvorsen has crossed the Pacific from Hawaii to Aotearoa, drawn by a powerful and profoundly personal force – Te Matatini, the pinnacle of kapa haka excellence.

Te Matatini o Te Kahui Maunga, in New Plymouth, marks his seventh festival. This commitment reflects his passion and how Māori performing arts have shaped his life.

Born and raised in Hawaii, of Samoan, Tongan, and Hawaiian heritage, Halvorsen’s connection to kapa haka is not one of ancestry but of calling.

He first encountered it in the mid 90s while training in Māori performing arts at the Polynesian Cultural Centre on Oahu Island, Hawaii.

But to truly understand its depth, to feel its power at the highest level, he knew he had to go to the source. That journey led him to his first Te Matatini festival in Wellington in 1998.

“Completely overwhelming,” he recalls. “It felt like the whole country was there. The energy, the mana – it was unlike anything else.”

Since then, he has kept coming back, drawn not just by the performances but by the relationships forged over the years. Watching generations rise – children becoming seasoned leaders – has been a privilege.

Tama Halvorsen blows the taonga puoro, a traditional Māori instrument, a device used as a signalling device to warn of imminent danger. Photo / Polynesian Cultural Centre
“Seeing the standard rise every time, seeing those I remember from the early years now leading teams, watching their children and grandchildren step on to the stage – it’s amazing.”

His connection to Aotearoa runs deeper than kapa haka. Through his wife, he has iwi links to Ngāti Awa and Te Tawera, ties that have strengthened his sense of belonging.

Halvorsen’s love for kapa haka extends beyond Matatini. He has helped foster Māori performing arts in Hawai’i, supporting competitions where Māori performers stand alongside other Polynesian communities.

He is also a dedicated practitioner of mau rākau, the traditional Māori martial art of weaponry.

In Aotearoa, he has trained with masters, learning the intricacies of taiaha, patu, and other weapons. Though he grew up immersed in Polynesian martial arts, he says mau rākau spoke to him in a different way — personal.

“It’s discipline, it’s history, it’s whakapapa,” he explains.

“Every strike, every stance tells a story. It’s not just about combat – it’s about carrying on a legacy.”

For him, that legacy now spans both Hawaii and Aotearoa. As a cultural ambassador at the Polynesian Cultural Centre, he shares what he learns, ensuring the traditions remain alive for himself and future generations.

“It’s important to return to the source for inspiration and reconnection.

“Matatini helps keep us connected and allows us to bring fresh insights and energy back to the students who perform at the centre.”

He says his experiences have deepened his respect for the interconnectedness of Polynesian cultures.

“You need to get back to where it all comes from,” he says.

“As performers, as leaders, we need to reconnect, to keep our finger on the pulse.”

Tama Halvorsen is from Hawaii, and a dedicated practitioner of mau rākau, the traditional Māori art of weaponry. Photo / Polynesian Cultural Centre
He says this year’s festival has been no exception. Innovation, youthful energy and the evolution of haka and waiata continue to push the art form forward.

When asked to name his favourite performances, he hesitates.

“It’s impossible to pick,” he laughs. “Every group brings something special.”

“This Matatini has been fantastic – the venue, the atmosphere, the hospitality. A wonderful experience.”

As for how many more Te Matatini festivals he will attend? Halvorsen laughs. “As many as I can. On to the grave, if possible.”

