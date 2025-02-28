“Completely overwhelming,” he recalls. “It felt like the whole country was there. The energy, the mana – it was unlike anything else.”

Since then, he has kept coming back, drawn not just by the performances but by the relationships forged over the years. Watching generations rise – children becoming seasoned leaders – has been a privilege.

Tama Halvorsen blows the taonga puoro, a traditional Māori instrument, a device used as a signalling device to warn of imminent danger. Photo / Polynesian Cultural Centre

“Seeing the standard rise every time, seeing those I remember from the early years now leading teams, watching their children and grandchildren step on to the stage – it’s amazing.”

His connection to Aotearoa runs deeper than kapa haka. Through his wife, he has iwi links to Ngāti Awa and Te Tawera, ties that have strengthened his sense of belonging.

Halvorsen’s love for kapa haka extends beyond Matatini. He has helped foster Māori performing arts in Hawai’i, supporting competitions where Māori performers stand alongside other Polynesian communities.

He is also a dedicated practitioner of mau rākau, the traditional Māori martial art of weaponry.

In Aotearoa, he has trained with masters, learning the intricacies of taiaha, patu, and other weapons. Though he grew up immersed in Polynesian martial arts, he says mau rākau spoke to him in a different way — personal.

“It’s discipline, it’s history, it’s whakapapa,” he explains.

“Every strike, every stance tells a story. It’s not just about combat – it’s about carrying on a legacy.”

For him, that legacy now spans both Hawaii and Aotearoa. As a cultural ambassador at the Polynesian Cultural Centre, he shares what he learns, ensuring the traditions remain alive for himself and future generations.

“It’s important to return to the source for inspiration and reconnection.

“Matatini helps keep us connected and allows us to bring fresh insights and energy back to the students who perform at the centre.”

He says his experiences have deepened his respect for the interconnectedness of Polynesian cultures.

“You need to get back to where it all comes from,” he says.

“As performers, as leaders, we need to reconnect, to keep our finger on the pulse.”

Tama Halvorsen is from Hawaii, and a dedicated practitioner of mau rākau, the traditional Māori art of weaponry. Photo / Polynesian Cultural Centre

He says this year’s festival has been no exception. Innovation, youthful energy and the evolution of haka and waiata continue to push the art form forward.

When asked to name his favourite performances, he hesitates.

“It’s impossible to pick,” he laughs. “Every group brings something special.”

“This Matatini has been fantastic – the venue, the atmosphere, the hospitality. A wonderful experience.”

As for how many more Te Matatini festivals he will attend? Halvorsen laughs. “As many as I can. On to the grave, if possible.”