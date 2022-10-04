Can you turn the old Anderson Park dunny into money? Photo / Warren Buckland

Can you turn the old Anderson Park dunny into money? Photo / Warren Buckland

A good cafe is never a flash in the pan, but this one could be a flash one surrounded by pans.

A unique opportunity for cafe operators is on the cards - for those who can visualise transforming toilets.

Anderson Park playground's old loos are getting a new lease of life, with hopes a different sort of swirling noises will be coming from within its walls soon.

Napier City Council is inviting cafe operators to register their interest in converting the old toilet block into a new cafe for park and playground users.

The council's team leader of parks, reserves and sportsgrounds, Jason Tickner, said the building conversion was a unique opportunity.

"We're keen to hear ideas on how the building could be converted. We want to know what cafe operators can offer to benefit park and playground users," Ticker said.

"Anderson Park playground is an award-winning and incredibly popular destination and lends itself to having a suitable coffee shop. It is often asked for when we have approached the public for suggestions on the development of the park."

Interested cafe operators can visit gets.govt.nz to complete the forms. Applicants will need a GETS login for this option. Alternatively, email jane@xyst.co.nz to request the forms.

Applications close on Wednesday, October 19. NCC will then invite selected respondents to tender for the chance to run a cafe at Anderson Park.