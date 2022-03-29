David Holland's friends described him as generous and caring. Photo / Supplied

A friend of missing man David Holland says there is no anger the search for him has been suspended.

In a statement released yesterday, Police said the search for missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland was unable to continue without new information.

It said search teams looking for the 31-year-old, who was last seen on March 11, had exhausted available lines of inquiry at this time.

Originally from Wales, the Pāpāmoa-based doctor told friends he would be going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

He has not been seen since.

In the weeks since, police said there had been "extensive searches" for Holland in the area in an effort to understand what might have happened to him.

"To date, nothing of note has been found that would give us any clues as to David's whereabouts or movements."

Further searching cannot happen without evidence to narrow any areas of interest, the statement read.

Matt Shand, who became friends with Holland by playing Ultimate Frisbee over the last two years, previously told the Bay of Plenty Times Holland is a "caring person" and a "lovely soul".

Yesterday, he said there was no anger among friends the search was not continuing, and he and Holland's friends were being pragmatic.

He said they had been impressed with the professionalism and efforts of the police during the search.

"Basically, as his friends, we appreciate the effort police have put in."

He said they still hoped new information would be found that could shed light on what might have happened.

A Mount Ultimate Frisbee Board spokesperson said they were absolutely gutted.

"Our hearts are broken for his family and close friends. There are many people all over the world feeling this."

They said their friend is a wonderful person, a huge part of their community and they miss him dearly.

"We are still hoping and wishing for some kind of closure, and for an answer to what has happened to our beloved friend.

"We urge anyone who might know anything to contact the police, any detail, no matter how small, could make a difference."

The search is still being reviewed and police will assess any new information received.

"We are still appealing to anyone with information about David's movements or whereabouts to come forward."

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.