A cluster of thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving towards Auckland from the Tasman Sea, forecasters warn.
NIWA Weather said active thunderstorms are moving into Auckland.
“Expect a brief period of very heavy, gusty wind along with the lightning,” the forecaster said on Twitter.
Video posted to social media showed the Sky Tower being struck by lightning.
A hailstorm was also hitting the suburbs of Point Chevalier and Mount Albert.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms were also reported in Onehunga, Titirangi, Massey, and Ponsonby.
The size of the hailstones was described by one Mount Albert resident as being “as big as M&Ms”.
“The most intense thunderstorm I’ve ever experienced is rolling over Ponsonby right now,” one Ponsonby resident said.
Further south, a heavy snow watch has been issued for Canterbury High Country, Central Otago, Clutha, Dunedin, North Otago, Southern Lakes, and Southland.