Lightning struck the Sky Tower during the storm. Photo / Supplied

10 May, 2023

A cluster of thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving towards Auckland from the Tasman Sea, forecasters warn.

NIWA Weather said active thunderstorms are moving into Auckland.

“Expect a brief period of very heavy, gusty wind along with the lightning,” the forecaster said on Twitter.

Video posted to social media showed the Sky Tower being struck by lightning.

Thunderstorm incoming, Auckland. Skycity took a lightning hit 😮 pic.twitter.com/V3xxTPuTTf — Nick (@nsb1981nz) May 10, 2023

A hailstorm swept through parts of Auckland tonight. Photo / Supplied

A hailstorm was also hitting the suburbs of Point Chevalier and Mount Albert.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were also reported in Onehunga, Titirangi, Massey, and Ponsonby.

The size of the hailstones was described by one Mount Albert resident as being “as big as M&Ms”.

“The most intense thunderstorm I’ve ever experienced is rolling over Ponsonby right now,” one Ponsonby resident said.

Active thunderstorms moving into Auckland. Expect a brief period of very heavy, gusty wind along with the lightning. pic.twitter.com/ZwULsL87hK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 10, 2023

🚨⚡️A cluster of thunderstorms moving towards #Auckland from the Tasman Sea with heavy squally downpours.



Lightning Tracker: https://t.co/b7309qA57s



Rain Radar: https://t.co/sZ6VGec556 pic.twitter.com/0bs8Fsf7Kf — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) May 10, 2023

Seriously overview this weather. heavy rain, thunder and lightning in the NW right now #Auckland pic.twitter.com/Ae0cIy1i9K — Jane (@JaneTHoye) May 10, 2023

Further south, a heavy snow watch has been issued for Canterbury High Country, Central Otago, Clutha, Dunedin, North Otago, Southern Lakes, and Southland.

Heavy Snow Watch issued for Canterbury High Country, Central Otago, Clutha, Dunedin, North Otago, Southern Lakes, Southland https://t.co/xUkEBUew5C — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 10, 2023



