10 May, 2023 06:21 AM 2 mins to read

An amber alert warning is in place for the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Officials are on high alert as heavy wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour threaten the Auckland Harbour Bridge area tonight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has placed an amber alert warning on the bridge with forecast westerly winds of 75-85 km/h.

“There is the potential for winds to briefly rise to 90-100km/h (signalling a red alert) during squally thunderstorms and heavy showers,” Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

“It is important to note that these brief gusts are dependent on heavy showers/thunderstorms moving over the bridge itself.”

The warning is in place from 6pm tonight until 7am tomorrow.

As the day progresses tomorrow, there is a low risk of the forecast gusts reaching a warning level.

Speeds on the bridge have been lowered and certain bridge lanes are closed during an amber alert, while all lanes are closed during a red alert.

“Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge,” Waka Kotahi urged.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Working closely with Metservice, Waka Kotahi will monitor the wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts reach red warning levels.