Freediver who died during Catlins trip with family named

Coastal view off the Otago Peninsula. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The man who died while diving in the Catlins on Sunday has been named.

He was Jake Bridson, 23 of Heriot, West Otago.

Police were called to near Owaka Heads, south of Balclutha, about midday after Bridson became separated from others in his party.

He was found about 1.40pm.

He was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," said a police spokesperson.

It is understood Bridson was diving with a family member.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.