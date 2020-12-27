James Weir: The dirtiest scandals of the year

When it comes to 2020, the humble toilet is rich with symbolism.

Yes, symbolism – we're getting literary, so whack on your monocle and keep up.

The Great Gatsby has the green light. This column has the toilet.

We can now say with absolute certainty the entire year went down the toilet.

And all the best scandals also involved a toilet.

Married At First Sight once again proved we're in the golden age of television when a man scrubbed the toilet with his wife's toothbrush after she allegedly cheated on him.

Who knew toilet paper would be this years 'must have' item. Photo / Getty Images

What happened to just changing the locks on the front door and throwing the cheater's clothes out the window onto the driveway as the neighbours peak out through the venetian blinds?

Anyway, the toilet toothbrush gripped the world. It doesn't take much to get people's attention.

The closest any of us regular folk came to that kind of humiliation this year was when we all started getting filmed by television crews while buying toilet paper during the Great Shortage of 2020. We all had to talk about the stuff more than anyone would prefer.

And I can say with confidence that I would literally rather anything else happen to me as long as it meant I was never filmed buying toilet paper.

All of these incidents send a clear message. We, the media, like to give the people what they want – and the people want toilet scandals! From now on, as a nation, we are only interested in scandals that involve a toilet. The toilet doesn't necessarily need to be the star of the show, but it must feature prominently.

Dave Cannon chaos during filming last year when he carried out the disturbing act.

Outside of the bathroom, there were plenty more scandals but they were run-of-the-mill stuff.

Disgraced chef and amateur medical professional Pete Evans got cancelled and slapped with a $25,000 fine for spruiking a $15,000 magic lamp he reckons can save people from the coronavirus.

These days, that's all in a day for Pete. To quote every husband from the 1950s: Shut up and get back in the kitchen.

Ellen being a big meanie made her the surprise villain of 2020. And this is actually a good thing. The world needs a new Simon Cowell and Gordon Ramsay.

She shouldn't take it personally because we all turned on Meghan and Harry too after they ditched the palace and moved to Hollywood.

Then Prince Andrew came along and really destroyed everything.

After him and the Sussexes, the only person breathing a sigh of relief is Fergie. She's just glad she's no longer the family screw-up.

And we're glad someone got something good out of this year.

MVPs of the year

The year's winding down which means it's time for our annual Most Valuable Players Of The Year list.

The honour is just like Time magazine's Person Of The Year, but more bogan.

Who will make the cut?

The shop assistant who made the Hemsworths finally wear shoes certainly deserves to be acknowledged. We waged a year-long campaign in this column to get the famous family into footwear after they were papped running around all over Byron barefoot for far too long. They've got Thor money, so there's no excuse – at least duck down to the servo and get a pair of rubber pluggers.

But, midway through the year, they were finally spotted wearing shoes and we can only conclude it was the handiwork of a pushy shop assistant. MVP right there.

Who else? The Angry Ranga from The Bachelor? Karen From Brighton?

The complete list will be revealed on Tuesday on the Not Here To Make Friends podcast. Download wherever you get your poddies from.