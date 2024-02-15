Health Minister Dr Shane Reti announces free breast screening will be increased for New Zealand women aged 70-74 as part of the coalition government's 100-day plan. Video / Michael Craig

By Rayssa Almeida of RNZ

Extending the age for free mammograms was long overdue, says the daughter of a woman who died from breast cancer.

The Government announced on Thursday it would extend the free screening for women aged up to 74.

The extension followed the National Party campaign promise to raise the age limit for the free service, which is currently only available for women up to 69 years old.

Sarah Campbell’s mother had her last free screening in 2017, at the age of 69.

Five years later, at the age of 74, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Mum discovered quite a large lump which came up quite quickly and we eventually got to the doctor, and they did a scan and ascertained that it was triple negative breast cancer.

“Within two to three days, we realised that she had terminal cancer and [it] had been with her for a few years, but undetected because she hadn’t had a mammogram.”

Campbell said if the age extension for free screening had been available earlier, her mother might still be alive.

“If this announcement had come two or three years ago, [my mother] would still be alive today, there would have been a solution to her type of cancer treatment.”

She said putting an age cap on free screening spread misinformation on the need to keep having the examination done.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti at the announcement on breast cancer screening for women over 70. He is with (from left) Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner, Breast Cancer Foundation chair Justine Smyth and Acting Minister for Women Louise Upston. Photo / Rayssa Almeida, RNZ

“I think [there is] as a misconception that at 69 [years old] you would do your last mammogram. There has been no further education that you should continue to have them after that age.”

Campbell said today’s announcement was long overdue.

“In my mother’s case, [doctors] were treating her based on other symptoms and didn’t realise it was part of cancer.

“If she’d had a mammogram say at [the age of] 72, they would have actually picked it up, and she could be still alive today.”

Staff recruiting

Last year, a damning report into breast screening called the system racist, and said improvements recommended 12 years ago did not happen.

The report also highlighted that Covid-19 disruptions to breast screening resulted in 50,000 women being overdue for their mammograms.

The national director of the new National Public Health Service Dr Nick Chamberlain said, with the extension of age for free screening, the biggest challenge would be staffing.

About 50 clinical staff such as radiologists would be needed, as well as support staff and the further expansion of some facilities, he said.

“All of that takes some time and in the meantime we’re still going to continue to work on raising our rates of screening across the board.”

He said the ministry was waiting for approval from Cabinet to understand what budget would be available for recruiting.

“Most approvals start at the beginning of a financial year ... but [it is] still up to Cabinet as to when that does get through.

“We’re looking at probably 18 months to successfully recruit all of those [health professionals].”

Chamberlain said more screenings meant more breast cancers would be detected, and more surgeries would be needed.

He said the ministry was also recruiting offshore workforce as the health care system was still recovering from the pandemic.

During its campaign to extend the age of free mammograms, the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) was calling on the Government to commit $15 million to urgently clear the mammogram backlog and prevent women from being diagnosed late.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said the amount was not far off from what was needed.

“We’re not able to sort of quantify that here now, but it is not an inconsequential sum. We’re passing that through Cabinet processes.”

‘Fantastic news’ - Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

BCFNZ said it had been campaigning to raise the upper age limit for free mammograms from 69 to 74, to ensure that women in their early 70s were able to detect breast cancer as early as possible.

In 2016, the foundation presented evidence to the Health Select Committee to support the raise.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chairperson Justine Smyth said the announcement was fantastic.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner and chair Justine Smyth.

“We’ve been asking for the breast screening age to be raised to 74 for the past eight years ...

“Our modelling shows that older women who can continue having free mammograms will have a 42 per cent lower risk of dying of breast cancer.”

She acknowledged the roll-out required a lot of work, but looked forward to hearing more detail.

Smyth said the mammograms backlog was slowly being worked through.

“I don’t have the latest numbers, but ... that’s really good progress because now we need to be able to open up and start screening these additional women over 69 years of age.”

Women of all ages should keep doing the screening checks regularly and take advantage of the age extension, she said.

“There’s actually more chance of getting cancer at 70 [years of age] than there is at age 50. Most people don’t realise that.

“So, the message is: Please take up any free mammogram you can get but continue to check yourself and continue to be very aware of your body.”

