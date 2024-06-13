Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty

An inquiry into the handling of an urgent passport application for a Wellington DJ to perform with Fred Again cost taxpayers $50,000.

The cost has been revealed under the Official Information Act, which also shows a Wellington consultancy firm was tasked with reviewing the fast-tracked passport application.

At the end of March, DJ Tessa Hills, known as Messie, won a competition to join British DJ Fred Again in Australia as part of his world tour. The only problem - she didn’t have a current passport.

Fred Again, who had just played sold-out shows in New Zealand, posted to his 2.5 million Instagram followers pleading for assistance to help get Hills an up-to-date passport, catching the eye of a Department of Internal Affairs senior leader.

Maria Robertson, deputy chief executive of service delivery and operations, said “a number of people” saw the post, including her son, a Fred Again fan.

UK DJ Fred Again performed in Wellington in March. Photo / Supplied

Robertson contacted Fred Again via Instagram direct message to let him know the matter was being looked at. She said she did not do anything to fast-track the woman’s passport, merely acknowledging her application and copying a colleague into an email.

Parts of the exchange between Fred Again and Robertson was posted by the British DJ on Instagram.

In the message, Robertson said Internal Affairs was “sorting” Hills’ application. DJ Messie received her passport soon after.

The matter, which was widely reported at the time, caused Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden to make inquiries.

The minister said it was not appropriate for officials to use their personal channels for official business and she wanted to check there had been “no undue influence” in the situation.

Fred Again posted to social media and received a message back from Maria Robertson of Internal Affairs.

“My expectation for every official dealing with passports is to not have their personal relationships affect their work. It is not appropriate for officials to use their personal channels for official business,” van Velden said at the time, whilst adding she was pleased Hills would receive her passport in time.

“My clear expectation is that the privacy of individuals applying for passports is upheld and not disclosed to other individuals and I intend to make that expectation extremely clear to the department,” she added.

The Department of Internal Affairs launched a review into the urgent granting of the passport, which found the application was processed appropriately.

However, the report found there were things DIA officials “could have managed better” and the fast-tracking gave the impression the DJ was getting special treatment.

Information released under the Official Information Act shows the review, undertaken by Wellington Public Sector consultancy company RDC Group, cost $50,800.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a text message to Minister van Velden, DIA chief executive Paul James refers to the inquiry as a “light touch, independent look” to “provide assurance there has been no preferential treatment”.

The DIA said the $50,800 cost covered “actual hours worked and at a rate in accordance with the RDC Group’s All-of-Government contract”.

The final report is 28 pages long.

Minister Brooke van Velden told the Herald the report was “worthwhile” and “completed within existing baselines for the Department”.

“The report found that the correct process was followed for processing the passport and no preferential treatment was given.”

“However, it did also find that there are areas for improvement for the Department such as protecting the privacy of individuals and use of social media.

“These recommendations will be implemented by the Department to ensure best practice is followed in their operational services.”

Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in politics, local issues and the public service. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz or messaged on X (formerly Twitter) @ethanjmanera



