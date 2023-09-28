Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was discovered following a house fire.

Emergency services responded to a house fire on Reeve St, Foxton about 4.30am on Wednesday, Central District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said.

“The body of a man was located in the house,” Sheridan said.

Initial reports stated the man was found in a critical condition, but CPR was unable to save him.

“Initial inquiries have established that the circumstances of his death are suspicious.

“Police are working hard to establish exactly what has occurred and who is responsible.”

Police wanted to hear from anyone who saw “suspicious activity” in the Reeve St area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, or anyone with information that could help the investigation.

People can call police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230927/1551.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org



