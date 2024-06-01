Chef Carlita Campbell and Cellar 495 owner Michael Henley with the winning Dish of the Bay 2023.

Ever wanted to be a MasterChef judge? Well here’s your chance to taste some delicious local food and cast your vote.

But don’t be tempted to shout out “20 minutes to go” while you sit in one of more than 30 Hawke’s Bay restaurants, bars and cafes waiting on a plate of delicious food in the 2024 Dish of the Bay competition.

Simply taste your way around the Bay, trying as many Dish of the Bay entries as you like, the more the merrier and tastier, and you can either pick your top dish or vote for all your favourites.

Launched last year, Dish of the Bay is a signature dish initiative designed to showcase why the Hawke’s Bay region is New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country.

With Winter F.A.W.C! paused for 2024, Dish of the Bay, which runs for the month of June, is the perfect opportunity for residents to support not only the eateries offering stunning plates of food, but our growers and producers.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said Winter F.A.W.C! was paused after the summer festival was forced to move from November to March due to a conflict with other regional events.

“The Summer F.A.W.C! festival was a huge success, with our hospitality, events and food and wine operators really pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone had an amazing experience,” Saxton said.

“After a brilliantly successful first outing last year, the Dish of the Bay programme is ready to stand up and ensure our restaurants, cafes and bars are humming with visitors and serving delicious Hawke’s Bay produce, experiences and deals.”

He said they were delighted there were double the number of eateries participating this year.

Last year wasn’t judged, it was simply a public vote.

“This year we are using a public vote to narrow it down to finalists, then the judges will pick the eventual winner.

“Each dish needs to hero a local ingredient, although we do encourage venues to use as many local ingredients as possible.”

Last year’s winner was wine bar, bistro, tasting room, and wine shop Cellar 495 in Heretaunga St East, Hastings, with its Open Steak Sandwich.

Cellar 495 chef Carlita Campbell said the winning dish was built on a classic steak sandwich.

“We had so many compliments about it at the time and people kept asking for it after the competition was over, so we put it back on the menu until December last year.

“This year we are doing a fish dish. I like using fish as it is so sustainable in Hawke’s Bay. Our supplier is Better Fishing and we support them because of their sustainable approach.”

Campbell said a winning dish needed every element of flavour and texture that could be packed on to the plate. “If it looks good, that’s a bonus.”

“Fish is something that is always in season. Why can’t you have a raw fish dish in winter? It’s completely natural and it’s warm and toasty in here.”

There are more than 30 dishes — including a Strawberry & Kawakawa Tart, Lumina Lamb Symphony: Port-Infused Lamb Shank Delight, Meang Kana and Red Wine Fig Braised Beef Cheeks — to try, plus a cocktail named 200 Stings, at Hastings Distillers.

For a full list of participants go to fawc.co.nz/dish-of-the-bay and plan your June dining-out menu.

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.