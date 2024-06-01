How the Prime Minister will spend his tax cut, candlelight vigil planned for deadly crash and South Africa’s most pivotal election in 30 years. Video / AP / NZHerald

Tonight’s Lotto Powerball jackpot is up to a staggering $38 million - the largest prize pool this year and the sixth-largest in Lotto NZ history.

The high jackpot is expected to attract more occasional players in addition to regulars, ensuring Lotto counters and online sales through MyLotto will be busy up to the cutoff at 7.30pm.

However, the tough economic climate has slowed demand for Lotto tickets.

Lotto’s Genna Duff told Newshub that during the past couple of weeks, they have been seeing less of a demand than they normally would at this level.

“We would probably put that down to a range of factors, but the cost of living would be one of those things.”

Tonight’s jackpot is nowhere near the two $50m wins seen in 2020.

Lotto counters are expected to be buzzing ahead of Saturday night's $38 million draw. Photo / Alex Burton

Under the game rules, the Powerball jackpot cannot go above $50m or run longer than 52 games - so when it does it’s a “must be won” draw.

In February 2020 the $50m was split between two lucky Lotto players, giving each $25m. In August of the same year, 10 players split the winnings - giving them a more modest $5m each.

Biggest single winner

The biggest prize pool won by a single ticket was in 2016 when one player won $44m. Then in 2021, another single ticket took out an equally life-changing $41m. Just last year one Lotto player who bought their ticket from New World Kāpiti, in Paraparaumu won $37m.

Lucy Fullerton from Lotto NZ said there was plenty of support and advice for winners of large life-changing amounts.

“When a player wins a big jackpot, our Winners Experience team gets in touch with them immediately after they have claimed, to ensure they have all the support they need to make the most of what is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said.

What happens if you win?

Big winners are invited to Lotto head office in Auckland, where they head to the Winner’s Room - a private room set up for the purpose of celebrating.

“This gives winners a chance to process what has happened, and of course we pass on the advice they need,” Fullerton said.

“We talk them through how they might seek professional financial advice, put them in touch with the right person at their bank, and pass on the tips we have gathered from 30 years of Lotto NZ winners.”

Most big winners decide to keep their win a secret and Fullerton said the meeting is a good chance to talk about their big win with someone who is not a friend or family member.

Own numbers or Lucky Dip?

Some players insist on picking the same numbers each week or popping their yellow ticket somewhere special for luck. Others have had better luck buying random numbers each week.

Lotto NZ insists the odds of winning are identical no matter how or where you buy your ticket.

“Whether you buy it in-store or online, whether you pick your own numbers or buy a dip, the odds are the same.”

Four Lotto multi-millionaires crowned this year

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30 million - MyLotto, Wellington







