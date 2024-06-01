Sir Edmund Hillary’s wife Lady June dies, aged 92

Sir Edmund Hillary with his wife Lady June Hillary. Photo / NZPA, Stephen Barker

Lady June Hillary, Sir Edmund Hillary’s wife, has died, aged 92.

It comes 16 years after the death of her husband. In 1953, Sir Ed and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The Honorary Consul General of Nepal to New Zealand, Dinesh Khadka shared his condolences online.

“As the Patron of the New Zealand Nepal Society, she tirelessly promoted cultural understanding and strengthened the bonds between our two nations. Her dedication ensured that Nepal’s rich heritage and traditions were celebrated and appreciated in New Zealand.”

Lady June served as the Honorary Consul General of Nepal to New Zealand for many years herself.

Khadka said she advocated “passionately for the Nepalese community and working diligently to enhance diplomatic relations. Her unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Nepalese people has left a lasting impact on our community.”

“Lady June’s compassion, dedication, and service legacy will continue to inspire us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the cherished memories of her remarkable life.”

Sir Ed died of heart failure at Auckland City Hospital in 2008.

Sir Ed had three children to his first wife Louise Mary Rose. She was killed in a plane crash in 1975.

Lady June was earlier married to Peter Mulgrew, a close friend of Sir Edmund. Mulgrew died in the Mt Erebus plane crash in 1979.

The Himalayan Trust said Lady June had been involved with the trust since its beginnings through her “friendship with Ed and Louise”.

“After both losing their spouses, June and Ed got together, marrying in 1989. June was wonderfully funny, and had a tremendous sense of style. She had a deep fondness for the Himalayas and the people of Nepal, a relationship with the country she fostered. June was a key person supporting Ed’s work with the Trust in the later years of his life. She acted as chairman for a period after he died. Arohanui June. You will be missed.”

Lady June Hillary. Photo / Nick Reed

After Sir Ed’s death, flags were lowered to half-mast on public buildings around the country as well as at Scott Base in Antarctica. prime Minister at the time Helen Clark called Hillary’s death a “profound loss to New Zealand”.

A state funeral was held at Parnell’s Holy Trinity Cathedral. Most of his ashes were scattered in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf as per his wishes. The rest were taken to a Nepalese monastery near Everest. But a plan to scatter them on the summit was cancelled in 2010.